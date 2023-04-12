A Washington State woman who has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and refused numerous orders to isolate was spotted boarding a bus to a casino by an officer who had been tailing her and had a warrant for her arrest, according to a court filing obtained Wednesday.

Instead of arresting the woman, identified only as V.N. in documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court, the officer let her go and a local judge found her in contempt.

On April 7, Judge Philip K. Sorenson ordered that she be seized and treated against her will, online records show.

Authorities have not been able to locate her, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff said in an email.

Tuberculosis, which once killed millions of people worldwide but declined to nearly 7,900 cases in the United States in 2021, can be deadly if left untreated. The bacteria that causes tuberculosis is spread through the air when a person with an active case coughs, sneezes or speaks.

