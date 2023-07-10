A dormant California lake that reappeared isn't going anywhere fast

The once-dormant California lake resurrected in this year’s extreme sequence of storms won’t disappear anytime soon.

Tulare Lake, which refilled for the first time in 40 years after atmospheric river storms pummeled California with snow and rain, is now receding, but it will take at least a year to evaporate entirely, experts said.

“We are still going to have a Tulare Lake next year,” said Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Water Policy Center of the Public Policy Institute of California.

The sudden reappearance of the lake, which was drained for farmland in the late 1800s, has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in agricultural losses and will require a substantial cleanup effort once the water has gone, as flooded farm buildings, vehicles, homes and electrical infrastructure still lurk within its waters.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.