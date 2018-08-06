William Gross to Be Sworn in as Boston's 1st Black Police Commissioner

The Boston Police Department is preparing to swear in Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross as the new Commissioner.

A historic moment for Boston will take place Monday as Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross, 56, will be sworn in as the police department’s first black commissioner.

In an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston, Gross acknowledged the significance of being the first.

"Being the first allows me to showcase the people that we’re the first in making sure that everybody has the ability and chance to become either a cadet, patrol officer, all the way up to commissioner," Gross told NBC10 Boston.

Gross will replace former Police Commissioner William Evans, who retired from the department on Friday and will take on a position overseeing the police force at Boston College.

The incoming commissioner has been with the department for 33 years after he got his start in Dorchester. He considers himself a "true street cop" who climbed up the ranks during his career.

Gross has become a well-known figure in the community for being a public face for the Boston Police Department. He focuses heavily on community policing, has lead the city’s youth violent task force and has a reputation for being good at de-escalating tense situations.

Gross will be sworn in Monday at noon at the Morning Star Baptist Church, where his mother has been a longtime member. She will preside over the services.