An Ohio man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly making credible threats against a Jewish community center, according to law enforcement officials and the Anti-Defamation League.

James Patrick Reardon, 20, a self-identified white nationalist, posted a video to Instagram on July 11, which led to his arrest, according to NBC News affiliate WFMJ.

The video allegedly showed Reardon firing a gun along with the caption, "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as white nationalist Seamus O'Reardon," WFMJ reported. "I-R-A Seamus" was Reardon's online pseudonym, according to police.

The Youngstown Police Department and the FBI searched the home of Reardon's mother in New Middletown, Ohio, and confiscated two AR-15s, a rifle with a bayonet, a .40 caliber anti-tank gun, knives, a gas mask, a bulletproof vest, several magazines and 223 rounds of ammunition, WFMJ reported.