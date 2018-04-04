Trump Sending National Guard Troops to Mexico Border, But They Won't Have Contact With Immigrants - NBC New York
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The Trump administration began outlining a plan Wednesday to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, but will probably not allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials.

    The planning follows an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that came as a surprise to many of his advisers, NBC News reported.

    "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump said on Tuesday.

