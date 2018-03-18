Whistleblower Says He's Been Blocked by Facebook

In this file photo, a person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo in front of a computer screen showing the Facebook login page on Aug, 3, 2016, in London, England.

Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who revealed the role played by data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica in obtaining data from Facebook users, said on Sunday he was blocked by the social media network.

On Twitter, Wylie claimed his account was suspended after he spoke up about his role in an alleged scheme to secretly hold data from millions of Americans. Cambridge Analytica is under fire for suspicions that it illicitly obtained user information, which resulted in the site being suspended by Facebook, CNBC reported.

Wylie is the co-founder of the political data analytics, which worked on Facebook ads for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Media reports this weekend revealed that the firm held on to 50 million people's data without their consent, for the purpose of identifying and swaying voters during the election.