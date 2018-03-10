Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a civil action against President Donald Trump this week.

In it, she wants a California court to declare that the nondisclosure agreement between them is not valid because Trump, under the alleged pseudonym of “DD,” never actually signed it, NBC News reported. The action comes in response to a restraining order, sought and obtained in late February, that precludes Daniels from violating the terms of the original agreement.

According to the complaint filed Tuesday, Daniels had an intimate relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007. Years later, during Trump's presidential campaign, she says he and his attorney Michael Cohen "aggressively sought to silence" Daniels, who says she was pressured into signing a nondisclosure agreement and that she was paid $130,000 for her silence.

The litigation between Daniels, “DD” (allegedly Trump’s nom de plume), the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen, and an entity known as “EC” has just begun, but it is already knotted in procedural complexities, according to a legal analysis by NBC News.

