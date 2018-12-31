Home
A New Year: Ringing in 2019 Across the World
By
Nina Lin
28 PHOTOS
35 minutes ago
Published Dec 31, 2018 at 3:42 PM | Updated 35 minutes ago
Out with the old, in with the new - see how each country ring in the New Year for 2019.
Still waiting to welcome 2019 in your area? See all you need to know about
that New Year's song
before the clock strikes midnight, get started the right way on your
New Year's resolutions
with this tip, or take a look back at all the news that
dominated 2018
.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Might Be Looking at This $15.5M Miami Beach Condo
In Photos: NYC Night Sky Turns Mysterious Bright Blue
