Wayne Farms, LLC, is recalling about 438,960 pounds of chicken products over concerns that it may possibly be contaminated with metal pieces.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall last week after the Georgia-based company reported receiving a customer complaint on July 27 of a foreign material in one of their food products. After investigating the complaint, Wayne Farms notified the USDA of its findings, the agency said in a news release.

The frozen, ready-to-eat, fully cooked chicken products were produced between July 4 and July 17, 2018 and have the establishment number "P-20214" inside the USDA mark of inspection circle on the top right of the product label.

A full list of the recalled products.

Photo credit: USDA

These items were shipped to distributors, restaurants and further processing locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of injuries from the recalled products, the USDA said. But, the agency noted that it is concerned that these products may still be in customers' refrigerators and freezers. Customers are urged not eat the recalled products and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA said it consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alan Sterling, with Wayne Farms LLC, at (678) 450-3092.