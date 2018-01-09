'Jay Green' Tries to Pick Up Pot Sent to DC: Cops

A Virginia man arranged to pick up 9 pounds of marijuana delivered to an address in Washington, D.C., but it had already been handed over to police, according to a police report.



A FedEx box of eight vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana arrived at a community art space in southwest D.C. Friday, according to the police report. It was addressed to a community farm that operates out of the location, but no one there was expecting the marijuana, so it was handed over to police.

A man who said his name was "Jay Green" then called the main number at the art establishment Friday evening asking about the package. He was told they didn't know if it had been delivered but would check the next day.

"Jay Green" called back Saturday and was told he could go to the address and pick up the package, police said. Police called his cellphone to arrange the pickup.

When 25-year-old Jacob Greenbaum, of Leesburg, Virginia, went to the building to get the package, he was met by an undercover officer with a decoy package, police said. After exchanging greetings with Greenbaum, the officer went to his car to get the decoy.

After Greenbaum put the decoy in the back of his car and started to leave, police stopped and arrested him, police said. Greenbaum had more than $700, and a crumpled vacuum bag similar to those in the FedEx package with a green leafy substance in it was found in Greenbaum's car.

Greenbaum is charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the confiscation of the drugs with a tweet saying, “Anyone misplace 9 lbs of weed over the weekend? Feel free to stop by #DCPolice headquarters...we'd be happy to chat.”