Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting of Florida Man

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released police body camera footage of the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Emmanuel Alquisiras by Deputy Brandon Watson. Watson responded to a domestic disturbance and Alquisiras grabbed his stun gun before being shot by the officer, according to police. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Warning: The video contains graphic content.

The Volusia County Sherriff's Office released graphic police body camera footage of the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man by a police officer.

The shooting, which is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, happened Friday evening in the Central Florida community of Seville after an officer responding to a domestic violence call struggled with a suspect who had allegedly grabbed the officer's stun gun.

Officials said the shooting followed a fight between a wife and husband, Emmanuel Alquisiras, who lived at the home. When the officer, deputy Brandon Watson, tried to talk with the wife, Alquisiras grabbed her and a struggle ensued, according to VCSO.

Watson used a Taser on Alquisiras and told him numerous times to put his hands behind his back.

"You're gonna shoot me? ... Shoot me. Kill me, man," Alquisiras can be heard saying in the officer's bodycam video.

"No ... I'm not going to kill you ... I don't wanna hurt you, so can you stop," Watson replies.

VCSO said Alquisiras refused to comply and struggled with the deputy, eventually grabbing his Taser – which was again discharged.

Officials said Watson feared for his life as the struggle escalated and had no choice but to shoot Alquisiras, who was struck numerous times.

Alquisiras was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

According to neighbors and VCSO officials, there was a history of domestic violence issues at the residence, WESH reported.



"This is a tragic incident all the way around," VCSO Sheriff Mike Chitwood told WESH. "You have children who grew up in a home, clearly with domestic violence, and then they watch the father figure get killed by police. Tell me what good comes out of that? Nothing."

Chitwood said the video shows Alquisiras had taken Watson's stun gun and was aiming to fire it. He said Watson did everything he could to avoid shooting Alquisiras.

Chitwood said Alquisiras had previous arrests.