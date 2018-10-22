Good Samaritans stopped an armed robber who attacked a couple while they were trying to make a deposit at an ATM at a Chase Bank drive-thru in Florida. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Two bystanders stopped an armed robber who attacked a couple while they were trying to make a deposit at a central Florida ATM.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the couple was sitting in their car at the drive-thru of the Chase Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail when the robber "came out of nowhere" and tried to take the woman's purse.

Police said the 55-year-old woman and her husband tried to fight off the attacker.

Surveillance video shows the suspect reaching inside the driver side window and getting dragged by the moving car as the driver attempts to break free.

Police said the suspect then pulled out a box cutter knife and grabbed the woman by the neck as she honked her horn. That's when two good Samaritans noticed something was going on ran to get the attacker away from the car, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police said they believe he may still be in the area.

Police is asking anyone with information to call the Crimeline at 800-423-8477.