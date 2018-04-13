Man Rescued After Vehicle Plunges Off 'Devil's Slide' Cliff in Calif.

RAW: Dramatic Video of Person Rescued After Car Went Over Cliff

A vehicle fell over a cliff and onto the beach near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, California, Friday morning, police said. It appeared that one person was pulled from the scene and hoisted back to the street.

The gray minivan went over a cliff at Montara State Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Helicopter video showed officials hanging to the side of the cliff, attempting to rescue what appears to be a male in a red shirt.

A rescuer pulled the person up from the wreckage back onto the street as ocean waves pounded the vehicle.

The extent of the person's injuries was unknown but he could been seen limping towards the ambulance. The person was then transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The Coast Guard helicopter was called to assist in the heavy rescue. Fire officials and paramedics also responded to the incident. It wasn't immediately clear the the van went over the cliff.

The highway between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove has been reduced to one way traffic control, according to San Mateo County's alert system.

