Van Strikes Pedestrians in Toronto, Police Say

Police at a Toronto intersection where a vehicle a number of people on Monday, April 23, 2018.

A white van struck a number of people in suburban Toronto, police said Monday.



It wasn't immediately clear how many people were struck or what the extent of their injuries was, according to the Toronto Police Operations Centre Twitter account. The account had earlier said 8 to 10 pedestrians were possibly struck.

Police closed the intersection at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York, a district north of downtown Toronto, while they investigated.

Police told the CBC that the van fled the scene and that it may have mounted the curb when it struck the people.



