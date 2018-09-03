A U.S. military serviceman stands during a change of command ceremony at Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

An apparent "insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan killed a U.S. service member and left another wounded on Monday, NBC News reported.

The wounded service member is in stable condition, according to officials with Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission that trains and advises Afghan forces. Further details weren't immediately available.

It's the sixth American military death in Afghanistan this year.

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," said the commanding general of Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan in a statement.