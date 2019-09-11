Americans Mark 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks - NBC New York
Americans Mark 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks

By Nina Lin

Sep 11, 2019

Published Sep 11, 2019 at 8:28 AM | Updated at 2:14 PM EDT on Sep 11, 2019
Americans around the country mark 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Thousands died on Sept. 11, 2001, with many more first responders falling ill of severe or terminal illnesses in the years since after exposure to the wreckage and toxins unleashed at ground zero.
