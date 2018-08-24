A day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he would be making his fourth trip to North Korea, President Donald Trump tweeted that he asked Pompeo not to go "because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization."

Trump also cited trade disputes with China as a reason for the cancelation of the visit, saying he doesn't believe "they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)..."

The president added Pompeo "looks forward" to returning to North Korea "in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved." He extended his "warmest regards and respect" to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and said he looks "forward to seeing him soon!"

Pompeo on Thursday appointed Steve Biegun, a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

He did not immediately respond to the president's announcement but later retweeted Trump's three mesages to his page.

The announcements come after satellite photos and U.S. intelligence showed North Korea is continuing to produce ballistic missiles and work on its missile program, NBC News confirmed in July. The historic summit between Trump and Kim took place in June.

