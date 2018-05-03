Members of the Texas church where 26 people were killed last year when a gunman opened fire on its congregation will join President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer.

Trump invited Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and his wife Sherri Pomperoy, along with three shooting survivors for the annual observance held every year on the first Thursday of May, NBC affiliate WOAI reported.

Pastor Pomeroy and his wife are expected to lead a prayer during the 11 a.m. service in the Rose Garden. The couple's 14-year-old daughter was killed in the November 2017 shooting. Both Frank and Sherri were out of town, in different states, the day of the shooting.

According to the Washington Post, Trump plans to unveil Thursday a new initiative that aims to give faith-based groups a stronger voice within the federal government.

The White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative will serve as a watchdog for government overreach on religious liberty issues. Trump plans to sign the order during a Rose Garden ceremony Thursday attended by religious leaders including the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Donald Wuerl; Southern Baptist pastors Jack Graham and Ronnie Floyd; Focus on the Family founder and radio host James Dobson; and author and speaker Eric Metaxas.





