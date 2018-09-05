Truck Rams Into Fox TV Studios in Dallas

The driver of a pickup truck filled with leaflets was arrested after he repeatedly rammed into the KDFW Fox 4 studios Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street about 6:12 a.m.

In a tweet, the Fox owned-and-operated station reported the man crashed into the side of their building twice, jumped out of the truck and began to rant about treason. He left behind a suspicious bag that prompted a bomb squad investigation.

Staffers tweeted that the building was evacuated. A police robot was seen investigating the truck and the suspicious bag about 8:15 a.m.

A picture posted to Twitter showed the man in handcuffs on the sidewalk.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the crash created a mess of papers scattered on the ground. Police said the paperwork that was within the truck mentioned a different DFW television station.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said train and bus service was suspended through the downtown area due to the police investigation.

• Southbound Red and Blue trains will stop at Pearl/Arts District Station

• Southbound Orange from Parker Road trains will stop at Mockingbird Station

• Southbound Green and Orange from DFW Airport trains will stop at Victory Station

• Northbound Red and Blue trains will stop at West End Station

• Northbound Green trains stop at Deep Ellum Station

So far there have been no reports of injuries.