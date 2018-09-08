Tropical Storm Isaac Forms In The Atlantic - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Tropical Storm Isaac Forms In The Atlantic

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tracking the Tropics With Ryan Phillips

    First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Phillips has a look at the tropics. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday evening.

    According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaac currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at seven mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

    The storm is located at 14.5n and 36.6w, which is about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

    + Click Here for an Update on the Tropics

    Top News: 6.7 Earthquake Kills 18, Injures Hundreds in Japan

    [NATL] Top News Photos: 6.7 Earthquake Leaves 18 Dead, Hundreds Injured in Japan
    Eugene Hoshiko/AP

    The National Hurricane Center says Isaac is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane by Monday. 

    No advisories are currently in effect. It is way too soon to know if there will be any impacts in South Florida.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us