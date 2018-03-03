What to Know More than 20,000 customers are without power across the tri-state after a powerful nor'easter downed power lines

A wind advisory is in effect for the region through 7 p.m. warning of gusts up to 50 mph

Temperatures stay cooler, in the mid-40s, into the early part of next week

More than 200,000 people had no power across the tri-state on Saturday after a powerful nor'easter pummeled the region with snow, fierce winds and flooding downpours.

The storm killed at least one person in New York, an 11-year-old boy in Putnam County who died when high winds caused a tree to crash down onto his home. It was also blamed for at least six other deaths from Virginia to Rhode Island.

More than 750 trees were down across New York City, mostly in the Bronx and Queens, the mayor's spokesman Eric Phillips said.

Nearly 125,000 customers of Jersey Center Power & Light were without power, the company reported. More than 10,000 customers of PSE&G were in the dark, the company said.

ConEdison reported nearly 9,000 customers without power in New York City and more than 61,000 in Westchester.

On Long Island, more than 10,000 customers had no power, PSEG reported.

Although most are expected to get their power back this weekend, some likely won't be restored until Monday. At the height of the storm, more than a half a million customers were without power across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"We thought it was going to be another quick one and melt but apparently everyone was caught off guard most of the area is out of electric," said James Dinapoli of Rock Hill.



The storm dropped 13 inches of snow in parts of New York's Orange County, more than 8 inches in New Jersey's Passaic County and 5 inches in Connecticut's Fairfield County. New York City saw 2-3 inches of rain.

And the severe weather isn't over yet. A wind advisory is in effect for the region through 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of gusts up to 50 mph. Flood advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for coastal areas through 7 p.m. Click here to see the latest weather alerts in your neighborhood.

The storm crippled transit across the region and train service delays continued into Saturday.

Amtrak resumed modified service between New York and Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The Keystone Service, which runs between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was operating on a modified schedule.

Long Island Rail Road suspended the West Hempstead branch due to a fallen utility pole. The rest of LIRR trains had resumed service with residual delays.

A tree down on a mail truck in Rye, New York

A polar bear plunge in North Hempstead was canceled due to rough water from the nor'easter, Newsday reported. The swim was intended to raise money for the Special Olympics.

If there's a silver lining to the monster storm, its that the skies will begin to clear Saturday. Storm Team 4 says temperatures will remain cooler through the start of the workweek, but the region will see conditions dry out.

