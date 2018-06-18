A moviergoer shared a sign posted outside the "Incredibles 2" screening room at his local theater warning ticket holders of the "sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy."

What to Know Moviegoers reported on social media that the strobe effects scenes left some fans nauseous, and in some cases, gave them a seizure

Disney warned the movie contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy

The Epilepsy Foundation is calling on Disney to do more and also post a warning across all of its digital properties

Theaters across the country are warning moviegoers seeing "Incredibles 2" about possible adverse health effects related the flashing lights used in the film.

Disney sent an advisory to theaters asking them notify patrons about scenes featuring strobe and flashing lights in the Pixar film.

The warning, which has been shared on social media, says: "'Incredibles 2' contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities."

Millions flocked to the theater this weekend for the long-awaited sequel, which shattered box office records and became the best animated opening of all time.

However, some attendees reported on social media that the strobe effects from the villain’s weapon of choice not only impaired characters on-screen, but left audience members nauseous. There were some reports of people experiencing seizures.

"So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds,” blogger Veronica Lewis wrote in a Twitter post Friday.

She explained in a blog post that people with photosensitive epilepsy aren’t the only ones who could be affected by the visual stimuli associated with some of the movie's action scenes — those who suffer from migraines, vision impairments, seizure conditions, vertigo, autism, ADHD, and PTSD could also experience a reaction to the images.

On Saturday, Disney notified theaters showing "Incredibles 2" to post a warning for ticket holders about the lighting effects of the scenes in question.

The Epilepsy Foundation of America wants Disney to do more, and has called on the studio to "post a warning on all its digital properties, including relevant websites and social media channels, about what has been described as 'flashing' and 'strobe' lights in its 'Incredibles 2' movie. There should be a warning of the potential effects on people with visual sensitive epilepsy or migraine features."

As of 9 a.m. ET Monday morning, Disney Pixar and the "Incredibles 2" official Twitter and Facebook accounts did not have any posts issuing a warning about the movie.

Disney estimated Sunday that “Incredibles 2” earned $180 million in its debut weekend in the U.S. alone.

According to Disney, adults made up 31 percent of the audience. Families accounted for 57 percent and teens 11 percent.

"Incredibles 2" comes 14 years after "The Incredibles," which at the time boasted one of the biggest animated openings ever, and picks up right where the first film left off with the superhero family. Brad Bird returned to write and direct the sequel, which has been overwhelmingly well-received by both critics and audiences.