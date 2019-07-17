Newly unearthed video from 1992 shows future President Donald Trump partying with financier Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, now a private club, more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida, NBC News reported.

Footage from the November 1992 tape in the NBC archives shows the two wealthy men laughing and pointing as they appear to discuss young and beautiful women dancing at a party. At one point in the video, Trump is seen grabbing a woman toward him and patting her behind.

The footage was taken by NBC for Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look,” in a profile of the newly divorced Trump’s lifestyle.

The president said earlier this month he'd had "a falling out" with Epstein and hadn't been in contact for about 15 years. "I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you," Trump said.