Secret Service and D.C. Police officers respond to a suspicious vehicle near the White House and Lafayette Park.

The U.S. Secret Service says it is investigating a suspicious vehicle that tried to enter the White House complex on Thursday morning.

A black SUV tried to follow another vehicle that was lawfully allowed past an external checkpoint, the U.S. Secret Service said. The SUV was stopped and an individual was immediately taken into custody, the agency says.

Officers are focused on a black SUV near a checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Pieces of luggage were being emptied onto the ground. Piles of fabric and clothing could be seen near the checkpoint.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and D.C. Police responded, the Secret Service says.

Several road closures were reported in the area: 17th Street from New York Avenue to H Street and 15th to 17th streets. Lafeyette Park is closed to pedestrian traffic.

By 7 a.m., some streets began reopening to traffic, including Pennsylvania Avenue.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.