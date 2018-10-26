MAP: Targets of Suspected Mail Bombs - NBC New York
MAP: Targets of Suspected Mail Bombs

Published 54 minutes ago

    Search for Suspected Mail Bomber Turns to Florida

    A manhunt is underway for the culprit responsible for targeting critics of President Donald Trump with crudely made mail bombs. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 26, 2018)

    Crude pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats and others who have drawn ire from the right were found in mail sorting rooms across the country this week.

    No one has been hurt since the first device was found on Oct. 22, and it's not clear if they were ever meant to explode. Multiple law enforcement agencies have scrambled to find the culprit or culprits and understand the motive behind the mailings.

    Click the arrows for more information about the incidents, and click here for the latest news about the investigation.

    12 Suspicious Package Incidents

    Within five days, apparent explosive devices were detected in the mail addressed to Democratic politicians Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Corey Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters; billionaire philanthropist George Soros; the New York City offices of CNN and others. No one was hurt and investigators are working to determine if the incidents are all linked, though many of the devices appeared similar.

     

      

