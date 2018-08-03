Suspect in Bush's Doctor's Death Killed Himself: Police

Joseph James Pappas is a suspect in the slaying of Houston cardiologist Mark Hausknecht.

The man accused of fatally shooting a Houston doctor who once treated former President George H.W. Bush killed himself when confronted by two police officers Friday morning, authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Joseph Pappas refused to show his right hand when confronted by a police officer and killed himself when a second officer arrived at the scene. Acevedo said the the 62-year-old suspect had been wearing a bulletproof vest.

Pappas is suspected of fatally shooting Dr. Mark Hausknecht as the cardiologist rode his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. Acevedo suggested Wednesday that Pappas may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on Hausknecht's operating table in 1997.

Police first received a call Friday at 9:21 a.m. from a member of the Houston Parks Board about a suspicous person, Acevedo said during a news conference on Friday. The witness called back and said that he made contact with the man and told him he thought he was a graffiti vandal. According to the witness, Pappas put his arms up then walked away. The witness then discovered that Pappas had left a wallet behind with his identification, Acevedo said.





The first police officer arrived in the area at 9:34 and spotted Pappas, who "said something about suicide," Acevedo said. The officer moved behind his car as Pappas was not following commands.





The chief credited the suspect’s suicide to the arrival of a second officer on the scene during the confrontation.



"You normally don’t put on a bulletproof vest when you’re thinking about suicide," he said.

Acevedo also said that officers who had searched Pappas’ home had found a “very extensive intelligence file" on Hausknecht.

"He knew everything that you could possibly find on this man," he said.

Also in the file was a sheet with two dozen names of potential doctors and other employees of Texas Medical Center, which police then passed on to the center.



Police have been searching for Pappas and considered him armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

