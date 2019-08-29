Uber Passenger Shoots, Kills Driver and Man Sharing Ride in Maryland: Police - NBC New York
Uber Passenger Shoots, Kills Driver and Man Sharing Ride in Maryland: Police

The suspect said he was high on PCP, police say

By Gina Cook, Derrick Ward, Jackie Bensen and Justin Finch

Published 2 hours ago

    A rideshare passenger gunned down an Uber driver and another passenger in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Tuesday night and told police he was high on PCP at the time of the shooting, authorities say.

    Beaudouin Tchakounte, 46, and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson were found dead in a car on Indian Head Highway near Bald Eagle Road about 9:45 p.m., Prince George's County police said. Tchakounte was the Uber driver and Robinson was a passenger.

    Detectives quickly learned through information from Uber and other clues that Tchakounte picked up Robinson and later picked up a second passenger, 42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr., at a separate location. 

    Wilson was arrested about 6 a.m. at his home in the 10000 block of Indian Head Highway.

    Police said Wilson confessed that he was picked up and he was inside the vehicle. He also told detectives he was high on PCP, police said.

    Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder.

    During a news conference Wednesday, a spokesperson for police said Tchakounte was the father of four children.

    “We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of Beaudouin Tchakounte and Casey Robinson. We will continue to work with law enforcement on their investigation into this heinous crime,” a spokesperson for Uber said to News4 through email.

    Police are still asking that anyone who may have passed by the area during the shooting or who saw something to to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

