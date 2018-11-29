Stormy Daniels Says Michael Avenatti Sued Trump for Defamation Against Her Wishes - NBC New York
Stormy Daniels Says Michael Avenatti Sued Trump for Defamation Against Her Wishes

She also said he "has spoken on my behalf without my approval," and started a new fundraising site to raise money for her without her knowledge

Published 2 hours ago

    Mary Altaffer/AP, File
    In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney Michael Avenatti talk to reporters outside federal court in New York City.

    Porn star Stormy Daniels said her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, went against her wishes in filing a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, NBC News reported

    Daniels, in a statement first reported Wednesday by the Daily Beast, said that aside from the defamation case, Avenatti "has spoken on my behalf without my approval," and started a new fundraising site to raise money for her without her knowledge.

    Avenatti told NBC News he was surprised by his client's statement, and said "a number of things" in it were "not accurate." He did not elaborate on what was inaccurate.

