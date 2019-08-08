4 Dead, 2 Hurt in S. Calif. Stabbing Spree; Suspect Arrested - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

4 Dead, 2 Hurt in S. Calif. Stabbing Spree; Suspect Arrested

By Hetty Chang and Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBCLA
    Police in Garden Grove investigate a double-stabbing in Garden Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

    A robbery suspect is in custody after killing at least four people and injuring two others in a deadly stabbing and robbery spree in Orange County, California Wednesday, police said.

    The robbery and killing spree started shortly after 4 p.m., with the suspect being arrested approximately two hours later.

    The rampage began with the report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 12100 block Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove and proceeded to a robbery at a bakery.

    The suspect also lives in the apartment complex where the original robbery occurred, police said.

    Later, police responded to a double-stabbing at the same apartment complex. One man pronounced dead at the apartment complex and the other died later, Santa Ana police said.

    The suspected stabber, a 33-year-old man from Garden Grove, went on to attack two more people: one at a Chevron gas station and one at an insurance company, police said. 

    From there, the suspect, who was traveling in a silver Mercedes, went to a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven near the intersection of West First Street and Harbor Boulevard and attacking a security guard there, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

    The security guard at the 7-Eleven died at the hospital, police said.

    Police arrived at the 7-Eleven and encountered the suspected attacker armed with a knife and handgun, which police say he took from the guard at 7-Eleven.

    The man was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana without further incident.

    Police believe the motive for the violence was robbery and that the attacks were random. The stabbing suspect's name was not immediately released.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us