4 Dead, 2 Hurt in S. Calif. Stabbing Spree; Suspect Arrested

A robbery suspect is in custody after killing at least four people and injuring two others in a deadly stabbing and robbery spree in Orange County, California Wednesday, police said.

The robbery and killing spree started shortly after 4 p.m., with the suspect being arrested approximately two hours later.

The rampage began with the report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 12100 block Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove and proceeded to a robbery at a bakery.

The suspect also lives in the apartment complex where the original robbery occurred, police said.

Later, police responded to a double-stabbing at the same apartment complex. One man pronounced dead at the apartment complex and the other died later, Santa Ana police said.

The suspected stabber, a 33-year-old man from Garden Grove, went on to attack two more people: one at a Chevron gas station and one at an insurance company, police said.

From there, the suspect, who was traveling in a silver Mercedes, went to a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven near the intersection of West First Street and Harbor Boulevard and attacking a security guard there, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The security guard at the 7-Eleven died at the hospital, police said.

Police arrived at the 7-Eleven and encountered the suspected attacker armed with a knife and handgun, which police say he took from the guard at 7-Eleven.

The man was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana without further incident.

Police believe the motive for the violence was robbery and that the attacks were random. The stabbing suspect's name was not immediately released.