Southwest Flight Diverted, Lands Safely After Window Cracks

Southwest passenger Deepak Chawla took this photo of a cracked window on the plane.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago's Midway Airport to Newark was diverted to Cleveland Wednesday after a mid-flight window issue, according to officials and the plane's passengers.

Southwest said in a statement that Flight 957 was diverted for a "maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane." Images posted to social media appear to show a crack inside one of the plane's windows.

"Window broke mid flight to Newark from Chicago @SouthwestAir #WhatsGoingOn," tweeted Deepak Chawla, who told NBC News he was on the plane and the window was next to the seat behind him.



The airline said that "the aircraft maintained pressurization as there are multiple layers of panes in each window," and "the flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland."

Pilots did not declare an emergency before landing and no oxygen masks were deployed, according to the FAA, which explained the Boeing 737 landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport "due to a broken passenger window." The agency also said the plane landed without incident.



The plane was taken out of service for a maintenance review, and Southwest was working to get the flight's 76 customers on another plane to Newark.

The incident comes just two weeks after another Southwest Boeing 737 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded mid-flight and blew out a window. A woman died after she was partially sucked out of that window.



In response to the explosion, the FAA ordered hundreds of similar Boeing 737 engines to be inspected. Under the April 20 order, all CFM 56-7B engines that went through at least 30,000 takeoffs or landings had to be inspected within 20 days.