Couple Forced African Girl to Work 16 Years as Domestic Slave: Docs

A North Texas couple is accused of bringing a young West African girl to their Southlake home and forcing her to work as a domestic slave for more than a decade without pay, according to federal prosecutors.

Mohamed Toure and his wife Denise Florence Cros-Toure, both 57, appeared in federal court Thursday in Fort Worth on charges of forced labor.

According to court documents, the couple arraigned for the girl to travel from Guinea to the U.S. in January 2000 when she was about 5-years-old. She was forced to do chores like cleaning, cooking, painting, laundry and yard work, as well as care for the couple's five children for more than 16 years, all without pay, prosecutors allege.

The girl was not allowed to attend school and her passport was taken from her, keeping her in the U.S. unlawfully after her visa expired, according to an affidavit.

The complaint also alleges that the couple beat the girl with a belt or electrical cord if she did not perform her duties.

She managed to escape the home in August 2016 with the help of former neighbors.

Toure and Cros-Toure, also from Guinea, each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. According to The Washington Post, Mohamed Toure is the son of Guinea’s first president, Ahmed Sekou Toure, who was elected in 1958 and held that office until his death in 1984.

Cros-Toure's attorney Scott Palmer denied the allegations and told the Associated Press that the woman, whose name has not been released, was a distant relative sent by her father from Guinea as a child to be raised alongside the couple's three children.

"She had chores, but all the children had chores. She loved gardening. She wasn't considered a housekeeper," Palmer said.

Palmer confirmed the woman was not allowed to attend school but said it was because she had overstayed her visa and the family feared that she would be deported.

"She was provided food, clothing, a bed, spending money, a house to live in. Our clients purchased Christmas gifts for her," Palmer said, adding that the Toures hadn't seen the woman since she left their Southlake home in 2016, seeking help from other relatives in Houston.



The girl told investigators that prior to arriving in Texas in 2000, she had lived with her family in a one-room mud hut with a thatched roof and no electricity. Her father was a farmer and her mother sold produce to support her family, the affidavit read.

