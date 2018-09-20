Woman Dies After Being Crushed By Tree Her Son Cut Down - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Woman Dies After Being Crushed By Tree Her Son Cut Down

The woman died due to blunt trauma to her chest and police called the death accidental

By Noah Caruso

Published at 7:50 PM EDT on Sep 19, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Women Killed by Falling Tree

    A women was found dead in a wooded area in Bucks County. She was a victim of a tragic accident, authorities say. Her son was cutting down a tree and it fell on her.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

    A woman living in a tent at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania homeless camp died when her son cut down a tree that fell on her, Bristol Township police said.

    The woman was lying face down in her tent Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. when her son began trying to cut down a dead tree and send it away from the camp, which is  in the wooded area between Bristol Pike and Dixon Avenue. 

    Instead, the 50-foot-tall tree fell the opposite way, bouncing off a nearby tree on the way down and landing on his mother's tent.

    The woman died due to blunt trauma to her chest. Police called the death accidental.

    The woman has not been identified.

    A photo posted to LevittownNow.com shows the wooded area near where the tree fell.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us