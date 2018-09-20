Woman Dies After Being Crushed By Tree Her Son Cut Down

A women was found dead in a wooded area in Bucks County. She was a victim of a tragic accident, authorities say. Her son was cutting down a tree and it fell on her.

A woman living in a tent at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania homeless camp died when her son cut down a tree that fell on her, Bristol Township police said.

The woman was lying face down in her tent Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. when her son began trying to cut down a dead tree and send it away from the camp, which is in the wooded area between Bristol Pike and Dixon Avenue.

Instead, the 50-foot-tall tree fell the opposite way, bouncing off a nearby tree on the way down and landing on his mother's tent.

The woman died due to blunt trauma to her chest. Police called the death accidental.

The woman has not been identified.

A photo posted to LevittownNow.com shows the wooded area near where the tree fell.