Police Chase of UPS Truck Ends in Deadly Florida Shootout

The chase began with a shootout during an armed robbery at a Coral Gables jewelry shop.

A high-speed police pursuit of a UPS truck that began with an armed robbery and shootout at a jewelry shop in Coral Gables ended in a hail of gunfire with multiple people dead in Miramar Thursday evening.

The incident began with an robbery at Regent Jewelers at 386 Miracle Mile just after 4 p.m., Coral Gables Police said, with Miramar Police confirming that there were multiple fatalities as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said multiple suspects exchanged gunfire with a jewelry shop worker, with some bullets hitting city hall across the street. Footage showed multiple police officers at the scene and several evidence markers on the ground.

Hudak said a woman who works at the jewelry shop was injured in the incident, but no one else was injured.

Shortly after the shootout, the suspects abducted a UPS driver at gunpoint and fled in the driver's truck.

Authorities began a pursuit of the UPS truck, which sped up Interstate 75 into South Florida's Broward County.

After exiting I-75, the truck made its way through Pembroke Pines and Miramar with dozens of officers in pursuit.

When the truck became stopped in traffic at a light near Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road, shots were fired and the pursuit ended.

At least one person who was in the truck was taken from the scene in an ambulance and another person who was inside also appeared to be wounded.

Hudak said multiple agencies are investigating the incident. Police haven't confirmed who was killed in the officer-involved shooting but said no officers were killed.

No other information was immediately known.

