1 Hurt, Teen Suspected in High School Shooting Near LA

Deputies are pictured at Highland High School after a report of gunfire Friday May 11, 2018 on the Palmdale campus north of Los Angeles.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting on the campus of a Southern California high school that left one person hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighter-paramedics and deputies responded to Highland High School in Palmdale, located in the high desert north of Los Angeles, Friday morning after a report of gunman on the campus. That individual, identified as a 14-year-old boy, was later detained.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Los Angeles County fire officials said one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Details regarding the individual in custody and the victim's condition were not immediately available.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether the two are students at the school.

The school's principal tweeted updates, asking school members and staff to avoi the campus. A subsequent tweet stated, "Bulldogs, at this time, there is no threat to Highland High School. The campus remains on lock down as we work with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

At about the same time near Manzanita Elementary School, deputies responded to multiple reports of "shots heard" near the school about five miles east of Highland High School. Deputies completed a sweep of the school and determined there was no threat to the campus.

