Shooting Investigation Underway at Md. High School

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A shooting investigation is underway at a high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, the sheriff's office confirms.

    The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. 

    Multiple injuries have been reported. 

    A Twitter post from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.

    The school is on lockdown, and the incident has been contained, St. Mary's County Public Schools says. Parents of students at Great Mills High School are being told to report to Leonardtown High School to receive information or pick up their child.

    Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

    The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

    Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.

