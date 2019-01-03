A man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina jail by hiding them in a Bible, authorities said.

The Scotland County Detective Division wrote in a Facebook post that 28-year-old James A. Morman III visited the Scotland County jail on Dec. 31 in the guise of a minister.

A search of the Bible he toted revealed Suboxone strips inside. Suboxone, the brand name of a medication containing buprenorphine and naloxone, is used to treat addiction to opioid and other pain medications, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Authorities then conducted a sweep of the entire detention facility, and a number of illegal substances and contraband were located. It's unclear whether Morman had visited the jail before with other drug-filled Bibles.

Morman and jail inmate Bryson Brown have been charged in connection with the operation. Authorities say additional charges are expected.

"Just when you think you have heard and seen it all," Sheriff Ralph Kersey wrote in a Facebook post. "Yes you can visit and also stay for awhile."

It's unclear whether they have lawyers to speak for them.

