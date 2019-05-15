This May 4, 2019, photo shows the Freewinds cruise ship docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao.

Everyone on board the Church of Scientology's cruise ship, the Freewinds, has been deemed unable to spread or contract measles following the ship's quarantine, Scientology officials said Tuesday.

NBC News reported that the ship was initially quarantined in St. Lucia in late April after a female member of the staff was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. It sailed to its home port of Curacao, but people who hadn't been vaccinated or had the measles already were kept on the 440-foot vessel to receive the vaccine.

"Freewinds protocols of safety and medical care, that exceed usual nautical standards, proved highly effective in containing the illness to one single case," read the statement from Scientology.

The organization hadn't previously responded when NBC News requested comment about the ship.

Teen Testifies Social Media Misinformed His Mother About Vaccines