Santa Breaks It Down With 90-Year-Old DC Woman in Viral Video - NBC New York
Santa Breaks It Down With 90-Year-Old DC Woman in Viral Video

Christopher Tate said he happened to see a woman dancing to a version of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and decided to join her

By Gina Cook

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Christopher Tate/Facebook

    A 90-year-old Washington, D.C., woman danced with Santa like no one was watching -- but thanks to the internet, millions of people have enjoyed seeing her moves.

    Christopher Tate said he dressed up as St. Nick and went to a senior citizens home in D.C. to spread some Christmas cheer with his children.

    He said he happened to see a woman dancing to a version of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and decided to join her.

    The woman, who wasn't identified, can be seen in the video dancing energetically with her walker before Tate takes her hand and tries to keep up with her.


    Tate posted the video on Sunday afternoon. As of Wednesday night, it had been viewed nearly 7 million times.

    He said he visits senior citizens with his family and gives out presents to them every year as a way to teach his children "the value of giving."

