Rosie O'Donnell, Broadway Stars Protest Outside White House

Rosie O'Donnell speaks to a crowd of demonstrators outside the White House on Aug. 6, 2018.

Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals sang outside the White House Monday night in protest.

The group performed "The People's Song" from "Les Miserables," Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now Is Love," ''A Brand New Day" from "The Wiz" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music" from Lafayette Park.

"We hope to give you a nice little show and remind you that your voice is important. Whether it's here in Washington, D.C., or in the town where you live, let your voice be heard, " O'Donnell told the crowd before the performances.



The performers are current and former Broadway cast members from "Wicked," ''Beautiful," ''Hamilton," ''Phantom of the Opera," ''The King and I," ''Les Miserables," ''Cinderella," ''Xanadu," ''The Producers," ''Head Over Heels" and more.

The trip was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway." The demonstration was livestreamed on the MoveOn Facebook page.