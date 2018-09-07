Romance Novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy Arrested in Killing of Her Chef Husband - NBC New York
Romance Novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy Arrested in Killing of Her Chef Husband

Police did not release a possible motive for the June 2 killing

    Nancy Crampton-Brophy was arrested on Wednesday at her Washington County home in the shooting death of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

    A romance novelist was arrested on suspicion of murder three months after her  husband, a chef, was found fatally shot inside the culinary institute where he taught, NBC News reported.

    Police in Portland, Oregon, said that Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, was arrested at her home on Wednesday — three months after Daniel Brophy was killed inside the Oregon Culinary Institute. She was arraigned Thursday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police did not release a possible motive for the June 2 killing.

    Crampton-Brophy describes herself on her website as the author of "fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre." Among her works is a series with the tagline "wrong never felt so right," which includes titles such as "The Wrong Hero," "The Wrong Brother" and "The Wrong Husband." 

    At a vigil outside the culinary school where he taught for decades, Crampton-Brophy had mourned her husband, saying, "Daniel was one of the few people I've ever known who did exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it. He was a person who did what he loved: he loved teaching, he loved mushrooms, he loved his family."

