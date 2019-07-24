Former special counsel Robert Mueller will face questions from lawmakers for the first time about his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion and obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Mueller will testify publicly Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and then before the House Intelligence Committee starting at about 12 p.m. ET.

