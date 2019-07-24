WATCH: Live Coverage of Robert Mueller's Testimony - NBC New York
Watch Mueller Testify Before Congress Live
WATCH: Live Coverage of Robert Mueller's Testimony

Mueller will testify publicly in back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will face questions from lawmakers for the first time about his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion and obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Mueller will testify publicly Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and then before the House Intelligence Committee starting at about 12 p.m. ET. 

Watch live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET — the blog below will refresh every two minutes.

  

