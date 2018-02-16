California Man Pleads Guilty to ID Fraud in Mueller Probe

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces indictments against 13 Russians and three Russian entities accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Published 5 hours ago)

A Southern California man pleaded guilty this week to committing identity fraud, special counsel Robert Mueller's office announced Friday, shortly after Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities for allegedly plotting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Richard Pinedo, a 28 year old who lives in Santa Paula, pleaded guilty Monday, according to Mueller's office.

According to the criminal information released Friday, Pinedo used "hundreds of bank account numbers to aid and abet ... the use of the wires in interstate and foreign commerce to defeat security measures" at a large digital payments company, which the document doesn't name, making tens of thousands of dollars in the process.

Pinedo is cooperating with the special counsel's office, according to the plea agreement.