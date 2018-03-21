This Feb. 13, 2018, file photo shows 17-year-old Palestinian Ahed Tamimi (R), a well-known campaigner against Israel's occupation, in the Israeli military court at Ofer military prison in the West Bank village of Betunia.

A 17-year-old girl who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier in the West Bank accepted a plea deal on Wednesday in which she will be sentenced to eight months in person, according to Israeli media.

Ahed Tamimi became a symbol of Palestinian resistance after her "slap heard around the world" inspired those heartbroken by years of settlement building on a land that was envisioned as a future state, NBC News reported. Tamimi brought renewed international attention on Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

However, among right-wing Israelis, her case prompted public criticism that the military looked week by allowing her to strike a soldier and officer.



“Ahed will be home in a few months, but Israel is putting this child behind bars for eight months for calling for protests and slapping a soldier, after threatening her with years in jail," Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the Middle East division of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.









