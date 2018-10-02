 Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England - NBC New York
Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Lobsters are not uncommon in New England, but rare-colored crustaceans make for some excitement. Some have gone on display at aquariums and science centers.

From translucent to calico, lobsters have been caught in unexpected hues off New England coasts.
