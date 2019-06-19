Dominican AG: Ortiz Shooting Result of Mistaken Identity

Authorities investigating the shooting of David Ortiz say the Red Sox legend was not the intended target.

Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz was not the target of the June 9 shooting in the Dominican Republic that left him seriously injured, officials said Wednesday.

The intended target was Sixto David Fernandez, a friend of Ortiz, the attorney general announced at a press conference. The table Ortiz was sitting at when he was shot was reserved for Fernandez every Sunday and the two were wearing similar clothing.

Dominican authorities said they interviewed Ortiz the day after he was shot to ask who he suspected, and he told them he had no idea and that he had no problems with anyone and no one had threatened him.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Authorities in Ortiz's native country had previously said the shooting was a result of a sophisticated plot to kill him.

Investigators are searching for at least three other suspects, including the man believed to have ordered the hit. Dominican authorities have identified him as fugitive Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, who is accused of paying 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, for the hit.

Rodríguez Mota's mother is pleading for the suspect to turn himself in.

The suspects, including alleged gunman Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, have been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention during the duration of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ortiz's condition continues to improve as he recovers at Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition was upgraded to good on Tuesday, according to a statement from his wife Tiffany.

The 43-year-old is reportedly able to eat "soft foods" now and has spoken with loved ones and former teammates over the phone.

Ortiz was shot from behind at close range while he was at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed a gunman approaching Ortiz and opening fire, causing the former Red Sox slugger to fall and other patrons to scatter in panic.