Authorities Respond to Illinois Mall, Video Shows SUV Driving Inside

One person is in custody, Schaumburg police said, after a vehicle was driven into an entrance of Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported, the village's spokeswoman said, and police continue to evacuate the mall.

"At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation," police said in a statement. "Police are on scene and the mall is in the process of being evacuated. Please avoid the area if possible. The investigation is ongoing."

"At this time, no major injuries have been reported, only minor injuries," Village of Schaumburg Allison M. Albrecht said.

FBI officials said they were assisting local law enforcement. There is "no known threat to public safety at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

A massive police presence converged on the mall just before 3 p.m. after video showed a car driving through the inside of the popular suburban Chicago shopping center.

A video posted to social media indicated an SUV drove through the mall, causing damage as it went. Photos later showed police escorting a man in handcuffs out of the building.

Sky 5 footage showed the vehicle appeared to enter the mall via the Sears store. It continued driving around inside before photos show it crashing near the Clarks.

The Schaumburg Fire Department confirmed it was responding to an incident at the mall Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Sky 5 footage from the scene showed crowds and a heavy police presence outside. Witnesses reported the mall was on lockdown and customers were hiding in the back of stores.

“I was walking out of Express and I saw maybe like 30 people runnin," witness Bijal Patel said. "I saw families carrying their children. I asked, ‘What’s going on?’ Someone said, ‘Run there’s a shooter! Get out of the mall!’"

Another witness, Brian Clark, said a security guard told her to "get out of the mall" and everything at the other end was being locked down.

"There are armed police going around on the lower level… so they’re checking the mall to make sure everything was secure," he told NBC 5.

