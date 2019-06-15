Person Who Tried to Jump White House Fence Arrested

President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House on May 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. A person who tried to jump the White House fence Friday evening has been arrested.

A person was arrested Friday night after trying to get onto the White House grounds near the historic Treasury Building, the U.S. Secret Service said, as reported by NBC News.

The trespassing attempt occurred about 9:10 p.m., the service said in a statement.

"An individual attempted to cross a security barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue," the Secret Service said. "The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody."