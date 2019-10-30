Pentagon Releases Dramatic Video of al-Baghdadi Raid - NBC New York
Pentagon Releases Dramatic Video of al-Baghdadi Raid

The Pentagon also released footage of U.S. forces leveling the compound

By Dareh Gregorian

Published 20 minutes ago

    The Pentagon on Wednesday released dramatic video from the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and shared new details about the strike — and the mission's hero dog.

    "The mission was a difficult, complex and precise raid that was executed with the highest level of professionalism and in the finest tradition of the U.S. military," Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. "The operation was exquisitely planned and executed." 

    When U.S. forces, including armed helicopters, drones and jets, approached the compound on Saturday, they took fire from two separate groups who were not believed to be affiliated with ISIS, NBC News reported.

    He showed aerial video of a helicopter airstrike on one of those groups, which appeared to include about 10 people. "What you see in the video is the actual response," McKenzie said.

