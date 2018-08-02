FBI Manhunt for Pa. Fugitive Who Threatened Trump Expands to W. Va.

Shawn Christy, who is wanted by federal authorities for threatening President Trump, has been accused of stealing a van.

Police in West Virginia have recovered a stolen school van believed to have been abandoned by a Pennsylvania man wanted for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump.

U.S. Marshals believe that fugitive Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, stole the 2008 Dodge Caravan in Butler Township just days before the president was slated to hold a rally at a nearby town.

The van, which has a yellow and black decal on the front and back that reads "SCHOOL STUDENTS,” was found Thursday near Nitro, West Virginia, the FBI's Pittsburgh office said on Twitter. The van also has red decals on the passenger and drive doors that read "ROHRER."

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane of the Middle District of Pennsylvania told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that authorities aren't sure how long the van had been there.

The FBI believes Christy has stolen numerous handguns, as well.

Christy has been wanted since June for threatening to kill Trump. The president was in Scranton Thursday for a political rally in support of U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

U.S. Marshalls, FBI and Secret Service officials have been working with local law enforcement to search for Christy. He faces federal charges for posting threats last month on Facebook against the president, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and a police chief.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of Donald J. Trump. Remember where you came from punk,” Christy wrote in a now-deleted post.

This is not Christy’s first time harassing elected officials. In 2011, an Alaskan magistrate issued a restraining order against him for harassing Sarah Palin and he has been known to attack local elected officials, police said. He was also charged with aggravated assault last year after he allegedly swung a large stick at McAddo Mayor Stephen Holly.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Christy’s arrest. They warned the public that Christy is violent and could be armed. They encourage anyone with information to call the U.S. Marshal 24-hour tip line at 484-358-1974.