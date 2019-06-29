Parkland Victim's Parents Claim FBI Failed to Prevent Shooting: Suit

The parents of Carmen Schentrup filed a lawsuit against the United States alleging that the FBI didn't do enough to prevent the Parkland tragedy, despite numerous red flags and warnings of the confessed shooter. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

The parents of one of the victims of the Parkland mass shooting are suing the United States, alleging that the FBI failed to prevent the deadly attack, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Philip and April Schentrup, the parents of 16-year-old Carmen Schentrup, allege that the FBI received sufficient warnings about the confessed shooter, including one that was reportedly received just 40 days before the shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the FBI "failed to take any action whatsoever with the information it received," resulting in the death of Carmen Schentrup and 16 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

The suit also shows several screenshots of the confessed shooter's social media accounts and claims he had been posting "disturbing and threatening content" of himself for more than two years before the shooting, including pictures of himself holding weapons and comments he made online professing his intention to become a school shooter.

The suit, filed in Miami, names the United States of America as the defendant.

"We have no comment on pending litigation," the FBI said in a statement.

The Schentrups are seeking all wrongful death damages for their losses, including lost support and services, mental pain and suffering, any medical and funeral expenses, and more, the lawsuit says.